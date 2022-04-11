Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,359 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock valued at $518,942. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.