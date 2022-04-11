Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.