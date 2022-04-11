Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $2,853,912 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

