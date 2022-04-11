Yunhong CTI (CTIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.