Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). AppFolio reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,116,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,208. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,759.25 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

