Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Freeline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
