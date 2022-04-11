Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.