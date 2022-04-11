Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 756,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227,762. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

