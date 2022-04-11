Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.