Zacks: Analysts Expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.58 million and the highest is $142.60 million. Azenta posted sales of $286.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year sales of $588.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $684.94 million to $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azenta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.69. Azenta has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.