Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,019. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

