Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

SAFE stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,304,101 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,325. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

