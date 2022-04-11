Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.11. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.45. 37,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

