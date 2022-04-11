Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

