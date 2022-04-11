Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.