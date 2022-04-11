Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to report $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.67 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

