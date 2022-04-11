Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce $492.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $488.65 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $254.97.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

