Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Million

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $185.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.02 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

