Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 50,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

