Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.14. 243,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,847. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.52.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

