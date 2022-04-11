Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will announce $480.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.15 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $280.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 108,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,307. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.