Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post $2.55 EPS

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,943. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.53. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

