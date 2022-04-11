Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) to Sell

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VERV. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

