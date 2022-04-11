Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

