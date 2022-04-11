Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Cap of $19,070.24 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $19,070.24 and $71.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

