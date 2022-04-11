ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.64. 29,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,680,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 122.10%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.