Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 288 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $480.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.41.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.