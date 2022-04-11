Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 41,730 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 901,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.40 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

