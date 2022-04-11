Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after buying an additional 177,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,509,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of FSV opened at $139.78 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

