Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,554 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE KRC opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.