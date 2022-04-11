Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

