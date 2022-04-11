Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,056 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

