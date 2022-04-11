Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

