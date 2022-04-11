ZUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,529.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $30,529.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07412148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.89 or 0.99921017 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

