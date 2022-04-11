Zymergen (ZY) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zymergen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 97 739 1290 30 2.58

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 193.91%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.25 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.79

Zymergen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zymergen competitors beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

