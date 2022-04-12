$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

