$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

