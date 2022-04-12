$0.12 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 9,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,840. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

