-$0.40 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.27). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 324,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,428. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $747.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

