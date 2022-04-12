$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Stride reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 9,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

