$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 71,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.