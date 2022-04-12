$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $2.31. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,125.69 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,093.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,255.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 666.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

