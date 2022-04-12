10,032 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Masimo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.73. 316,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

