12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Critical Analysis

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41% NTT DATA 4.65% 9.92% 3.99%

12 ReTech has a beta of 16.55, indicating that its share price is 1,555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 12 ReTech and NTT DATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and NTT DATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 6.02 -$5.26 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.20 $722.33 million $0.75 24.89

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

NTT DATA beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

