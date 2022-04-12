1,238 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in News by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in News by 99.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

