$127.22 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $127.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $533.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a P/E ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

