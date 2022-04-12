13,798 Shares in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,215,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.