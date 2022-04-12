$138.28 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to report $138.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the lowest is $134.77 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $556.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $581.63 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

