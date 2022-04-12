148,733 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.