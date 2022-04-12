$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 347,319,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,392. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.